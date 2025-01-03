Left Menu

Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests

Two police personnel in Himachal's Chamba district were booked for allegedly killing a hotel manager, Rajinder Kumar, during a New Year's Eve party. A protest ensued, blocking a highway. The police have suspended the accused, and investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage confirming a scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:04 IST
Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two police personnel have been booked for allegedly killing a hotel manager in Himachal's Chamba district, officials reported on Friday. The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, are police constables in the region, according to statements from local authorities.

The incident unfolded on New Year's Eve when three officers attended a party at a Chamba hotel. A confrontation ensued, leading to a scuffle with the hotel manager, Rajinder Kumar. Tragically, in the altercation, Kumar and two others fell, resulting in Kumar's death due to injuries.

Rajinder's relatives subsequently staged a protest, blocking the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, which sparked significant disruptions. The protest dissolved following assurances of action from Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, who mentioned that suspensions and pending arrests were enacted as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025