Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests

Two police personnel have been booked for allegedly killing a hotel manager in Himachal's Chamba district, officials reported on Friday. The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, are police constables in the region, according to statements from local authorities.

The incident unfolded on New Year's Eve when three officers attended a party at a Chamba hotel. A confrontation ensued, leading to a scuffle with the hotel manager, Rajinder Kumar. Tragically, in the altercation, Kumar and two others fell, resulting in Kumar's death due to injuries.

Rajinder's relatives subsequently staged a protest, blocking the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, which sparked significant disruptions. The protest dissolved following assurances of action from Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, who mentioned that suspensions and pending arrests were enacted as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)