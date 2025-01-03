Left Menu

Soldiers Find Solace in Sacred Grounds: Ukrainian Veterans' Pilgrimage to Athos

Ukrainian soldiers, bearing physical and mental scars from the ongoing war, embarked on a healing pilgrimage to Mount Athos in Greece. This spiritual retreat, organized by Ukrainian authorities, offered a respite from their battlefield trauma. The soldiers visited several monasteries, taking communion and finding solace in prayer.

In a quest for healing from the scars of war, both seen and unseen, a group of 22 Ukrainian soldiers has embarked on a pilgrimage to Mount Athos, Greece. With some veterans bearing physical injuries like amputations, others grappled with mental wounds from the ongoing conflict that has devastated Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Traveling over 1,000 kilometers from Lviv, the soldiers sought refuge in the historic monasteries of the Athos peninsula. This trip, part of a psychological support initiative by Ukrainian authorities, facilitated a spiritual journey across a dozen monasteries, offering a reprieve from the haunting memories of conflict.

The visit underscores the desperate need for rehabilitation in the face of staggering wartime casualties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported in December 2024, that 43,000 Ukrainian service members had been killed and 370,000 wounded, with Russia sustaining substantial losses. The Ukrainian soldiers partook in communion and prayer, finding temporary solace amid the spiritual heart of the Orthodox Church, the UNESCO-listed Athos.

