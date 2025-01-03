NZ Mourns Passing of Kahurangi Tariana Turia: Trailblazing Leader and Advocate for Māori Development

Aotearoa New Zealand grieves the loss of Kahurangi (Dame) Tariana Turia, a transformative leader who championed Māori rights, Whānau Ora, and locally led solutions. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey dedicated to advancing the well-being of Māori and shaping Aotearoa’s future.

Kahurangi Tariana Turia, who served as Minister for Māori Development and Whānau Ora, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of advocacy and leadership. Tama Potaka, Minister for Māori Development, reflected on her profound impact:

“We mourn the great loss of a dedicated leader who did so much for the betterment of Māori before, during, and after her Parliamentary career. As the first Minister for Whānau Ora, she was a true trailblazer, paving the way for whānau-centered approaches that empower communities."

Her pioneering leadership saw the establishment of Whānau Ora, placing the aspirations and outcomes of whānau at the forefront of public service delivery. The kaupapa she championed transformed how Māori and iwi engage with social and health services.

Parliamentary Contributions and Beyond

Kahurangi Tariana served in Parliament from 1996 to 2014, holding various ministerial roles, including:

Inaugural Minister for Whānau Ora

Minister for Disability Issues and Community and Voluntary Sector

Associate Minister in Health, Māori Affairs, Social Development, and more

Her contributions were not confined to national politics. Before entering Parliament, she founded Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority in Whanganui, the first iwi-led public health organization in Aotearoa. Her dedication to iwi, hapū, and whānau welfare earned her respect across the nation.

Champion of Manaakitanga and Community-Led Solutions

Known for her deep manaakitanga and fearless advocacy, Kahurangi Tariana was unwavering in her commitment to locally driven solutions. Her leadership was recognized through numerous awards, reflecting her influence on Māori advancement and social equity.

“Kahurangi Tariana’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life made her a truly inspiring leader,” Minister Potaka said.

Her advocacy extended to challenging institutional norms, as she worked tirelessly to reshape public services and promote equity. Her leadership in Whānau Ora remains a beacon for future generations, ensuring her vision continues to thrive.

A Legacy Celebrated

In honoring her memory, Minister Potaka expressed deep condolences to Kahurangi Tariana’s whānau, iwi, and the wider community.

“She has left an enduring legacy, one that continues to inspire us to work toward the aspirations of our whānau, hapū, and iwi. While her tūpuna have called her home, her contributions will resonate for generations to come,” he said.

Her legacy includes resetting how public services are delivered through Whānau Ora and advocating for transformative approaches to Māori empowerment.

A Call to Reflect and Continue Her Vision

Kahurangi Tariana Turia’s passing calls on Aotearoa to reflect on her life’s work and the pathways she opened for future leaders. As a beacon of mana and courage, her legacy will guide efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive society for Māori and all New Zealanders.

Her life serves as a testament to the power of vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of others. Kahurangi Tariana’s memory will forever be etched in the story of Aotearoa.