NRDC Unveils State-of-the-Art Design Clinic Facility on 71st Foundation Day

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) celebrated its 71st Foundation Day at its headquarters in New Delhi with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Design Clinic Facility. The event underscored NRDC’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and strengthening India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Launch of the Design Clinic Facility

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary of the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), presided over the event. She inaugurated the Design Clinic Facility in collaboration with the National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh.

This innovative center aims to support startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and promote design excellence across industries. Positioned as part of a comprehensive one-stop solution being developed by NRDC, the Design Clinic Facility is set to catalyze India's innovation-driven economy by enhancing the capabilities of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Memorandum of Agreement to Bolster Design Innovation

During the event, NRDC and NID Madhya Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to formalize their collaboration. Dr. Vidya Rakesh, Director of NID Madhya Pradesh, and NRDC representatives were present for the signing, alongside dignitaries from DSIR and CSIR.

The MoA signifies a robust partnership to advance research, innovation, and design, ensuring the facility supports startups incubated at NRDC and other stakeholders across the nation.

Visionary Address by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi

In her keynote address, Dr. Kalaiselvi highlighted the integral role of research, innovation, and collaboration in shaping India's R&D ecosystem. She emphasized NRDC's potential contribution to initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and called for deeper engagements between NRDC, CSIR, and other entities. Her speech laid a vision for NRDC's future in fostering self-reliance and driving impactful innovation.

NRDC’s Legacy and Achievements

Cmde. Amit Rastogi (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of NRDC, reflected on the Corporation’s seven-decade journey in promoting technological excellence. He reiterated NRDC’s mission to bridge the gap between research advancements and industrial application, ensuring a stronger startup ecosystem in India.

Support for Startups and MSMEs

Reaffirming its commitment to nurturing innovation, NRDC granted funding of ₹1 crore to Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. under the Technology Development and Validation (TDVC) Scheme Phase 2. This equity-based funding will help the company scale advanced diagnostic solutions and bring them to market, fostering growth in the healthcare sector.

Recognizing Excellence Within NRDC

NRDC presented its Best Employee Awards to two exceptional staff members:

Dr. Bhavya Manjeera , Deputy Manager (Technical), for her outstanding contributions to technical innovation

, Deputy Manager (Technical), for her outstanding contributions to technical innovation Shri Hari Chand, Senior Assistant (Transport, Non-Technical), for his dedicated service

The awards reflect NRDC’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the individuals driving its success.

Tribute to Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

The event included a solemn moment of silence in memory of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the nation.

Looking Forward

The inauguration of the Design Clinic Facility and the announcements on NRDC’s Foundation Day highlight its unwavering dedication to supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and design excellence. These initiatives signal a promising future for startups, SMEs, and India’s larger R&D ecosystem. With its legacy of fostering self-reliance and a clear vision for the future, NRDC continues to play a transformative role in shaping India’s innovation landscape.