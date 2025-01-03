Left Menu

Thane Police Launches Major Crackdown in Kalyan Town

The Thane District police have initiated a robust crackdown against drug users, unauthorized establishments, and traffic norm violators in Kalyan town. Over 222 cases have been filed since Thursday. The intensified operation targets establishments operating illegally and road traffic offenders to restore order in the area.

Updated: 03-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:23 IST
The police in Thane District's Kalyan town have embarked on a significant crackdown targeting drug users, unauthorized establishments, and traffic rule violators, according to an official statement on Friday.

The drive, which commenced on Thursday, has already resulted in the registration of 222 cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende detailed that 40 cases pertained to establishments operating beyond their legal hours, while 81 individuals were apprehended for drug-related infractions.

Furthermore, authorities have documented 101 traffic violations, including incidents of speeding. The police have indicated that this operation will intensify in the Kalyan zone as efforts continue to curb these issues.

