Beer Shop Bloodshed: Arrest After Police Encounter

The main accused in the murder of two youths at a beer shop has been arrested following a police encounter. The victims, Prashant Gupta and Golu Verma, were killed after an argument turned violent. The accused, Shivam Rai, was detained after attempting to flee and exchange fire with police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested the primary suspect in the brutal New Year's Day murder of two individuals at a beer shop. The assailants attacked Prashant Gupta and Golu Verma, resulting in their deaths, and the case has drawn widespread public outrage.

Authorities identified Shivam Rai as the key suspect. His arrest came after he opened fire on police officers who found him at an undisclosed location. During the confrontation, police injured Rai's leg and took him into custody for medical treatment.

The incident prompted local protests, including a shutdown of shops and a blockade on the national highway, reflecting the community's demand for justice. The police have recovered weapons involved and continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

