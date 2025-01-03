Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Appoints New DGCA Chief

The central government has initiated a major bureaucratic reshuffle, naming senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai as the new head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This move follows a decision by the Centre to reorganize several senior-level positions across various ministries.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who belongs to the 1996 batch of the Indian Administrative Service from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will serve in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. His appointment, approved by bypassing the usual Recruitment Rules, marks a notable change in the Department of Civil Aviation's leadership.

The reshuffle includes other significant appointments, such as Ashutosh Agnihotri as Chairman and Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India, and Akash Tripathi as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, reflecting a broad overhaul within the government structure.

