Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Appoints New DGCA Chief

The Indian government has announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai as the new chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The decision is part of a series of high-level appointments affecting several positions across various ministries and departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:23 IST
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Appoints New DGCA Chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has initiated a major bureaucratic reshuffle, naming senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai as the new head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This move follows a decision by the Centre to reorganize several senior-level positions across various ministries.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who belongs to the 1996 batch of the Indian Administrative Service from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will serve in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. His appointment, approved by bypassing the usual Recruitment Rules, marks a notable change in the Department of Civil Aviation's leadership.

The reshuffle includes other significant appointments, such as Ashutosh Agnihotri as Chairman and Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India, and Akash Tripathi as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, reflecting a broad overhaul within the government structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025