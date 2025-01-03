EPFO Achieves Full-Scale Rollout of Centralized Pension Payments System

In a major step towards enhancing pension services, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) successfully implemented the Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 across all its 122 Regional Offices in December 2024. This groundbreaking initiative has streamlined pension disbursement for more than 68 lakh pensioners nationwide. Over ₹1570 crore was disbursed for December 2024, ensuring timely and efficient pension payments.

The CPPS journey began with a successful pilot phase in October 2024, conducted in Karnal, Jammu, and Srinagar Regional Offices. During this phase, approximately ₹11 crore was disbursed to over 49,000 pensioners. Building on this success, a second pilot was launched in November 2024 across 24 Regional Offices, where ₹213 crore was distributed to over 9.3 lakh pensioners. The full-scale rollout in December marks a significant leap in modernizing EPFO's pension services.

Union Minister Highlights CPPS Impact

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the initiative as a transformative milestone in pension services. “The Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) empowers pensioners to access their pensions seamlessly from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country. This eliminates the need for physical verification and simplifies the disbursement process. CPPS is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance transparency, efficiency, and convenience for pensioners,” he stated.

Key Features of CPPS

Centralized Operations: CPPS replaces the existing decentralized system, where regional offices maintained agreements with only a few banks. Now, pensioners can receive pensions from any bank and branch nationwide. Hassle-Free Verification: The system eliminates the requirement for physical verification at banks during pension commencement, enabling immediate credit upon release. Portability Across Locations: From January 2025, pensioners moving locations or changing banks will no longer need to transfer their Pension Payment Orders (PPO). This change brings significant relief, particularly for retirees relocating to their hometowns. Enhanced Transparency: CPPS ensures real-time tracking of pension disbursements, fostering accountability and reducing the scope for delays.

Relief for Pensioners Across India

The CPPS offers unparalleled convenience, particularly for retirees who frequently move between locations. With seamless pension access, retirees are no longer tethered to specific banks or branches. This initiative aligns with EPFO's commitment to a tech-driven, member-centric approach in service delivery.

Future Vision and Reforms

EPFO plans to build on this landmark reform by further enhancing the CPPS system. Upcoming features may include integrated grievance redressal mechanisms, enhanced data analytics for better decision-making, and proactive notifications for pensioners.

The Centralized Pension Payments System marks a paradigm shift in pension service delivery in India, setting a benchmark for efficiency, inclusivity, and transparency. EPFO’s dedication to modernizing its operations demonstrates its commitment to ensuring a dignified and hassle-free retirement for millions of pensioners across the country.