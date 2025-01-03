Adani's Legal Challenges in the US: Linking Cases and Allegations

A New York court has linked the criminal and civil cases involving Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, determining they are connected due to similar accusations of a bribery scheme.

The consolidation, orchestrated by District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, aims to streamline proceedings, given that the cases involve parallel allegations under scrutiny by both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adani, facing charges of paying $250 million in bribes to secure solar power contracts, has denied any wrongdoing. The Adani Group maintains its commitment to legal compliance and refutes the claims made by US authorities, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

