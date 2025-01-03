Adani's Legal Challenges in the US: Linking Cases and Allegations
A New York court has ordered the criminal and civil cases against Gautam Adani and others to be related due to similar allegations of a bribery scheme. The cases are consolidated to promote efficiency. Adani and group, accused of paying $250 million in bribes, deny all allegations.
A New York court has linked the criminal and civil cases involving Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, determining they are connected due to similar accusations of a bribery scheme.
The consolidation, orchestrated by District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, aims to streamline proceedings, given that the cases involve parallel allegations under scrutiny by both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Adani, facing charges of paying $250 million in bribes to secure solar power contracts, has denied any wrongdoing. The Adani Group maintains its commitment to legal compliance and refutes the claims made by US authorities, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dharavi slum redevelopment project: HC dismisses plea against tender awarded to Adani Group.
Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Group's Bid for Dharavi Revamp
Adani group plans to invest Rs 20,000 cr in setting up thermal power plant in Bihar, says Director Pranav Adani at Bihar Business Connect.
Adani Group Powers Up Bihar: Massive Investment and Job Creation on the Horizon
Bombay High Court Greenlights Dharavi Slum Redevelopment by Adani Group