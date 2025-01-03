Amit Shah Highlights Renewable Energy and Development in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, presided over the 7th meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) in New Delhi today. The high-level meeting was attended by Admiral (Retd.) Shri D. K. Joshi, Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Shri Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep; Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan; and senior officials from multiple Union ministries.

During the meeting, Shri Shah conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing developmental projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Presentations by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, and Lakshadweep Administration highlighted key initiatives in digital connectivity, air connectivity, port development, and renewable energy expansion.

Union Home Minister emphasized the need for sustainable and renewable energy solutions in these ecologically sensitive regions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy generation in both island territories through the implementation of solar panels and windmills. Shri Shah specifically directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to expedite the 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme, which aims to install solar panels in every household.

Strengthening Connectivity and Infrastructure

Acknowledging the strategic and cultural significance of these islands, Shri Shah noted, "Though these islands are geographically distant, they are close to our hearts. Developing their infrastructure and enhancing tourism facilities is a top priority for the Modi government."

He highlighted the government's efforts to preserve the unique culture and heritage of the islands while accelerating development projects. Shri Shah stressed the importance of integrating infrastructure development with tourism, trade, and environmental sustainability.

The Home Minister also reviewed progress in improving air and sea connectivity, including the expansion of airports and the modernization of ports to facilitate tourism and trade. Special attention was given to projects aimed at enhancing digital connectivity, ensuring the islands remain integrated with mainland India.

Focus on Renewable Energy and Environmental Preservation

Shri Shah underscored the urgency of transitioning to green energy solutions. He called for a collaborative approach between central ministries to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the islands. Plans include large-scale deployment of solar energy systems, wind energy farms, and other renewable energy initiatives, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and minimizing environmental impact.

Tourism and Economic Growth

Highlighting the potential of the islands as premier tourist destinations, Shri Shah urged for the development of eco-friendly resorts, improved transportation infrastructure, and enhanced facilities for visitors. He called for streamlining processes to attract private investments in tourism while maintaining environmental safeguards.

Commitment to Expedited Development

Shri Shah issued directives to resolve pending issues and ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects. "The holistic development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep requires a coordinated approach. Every pending matter must be resolved, and all projects expedited to deliver results for the people," he stated.

Future Vision

The Union government envisions transforming Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep into hubs of sustainable tourism, trade, and renewable energy. The collaborative efforts aim to balance development with environmental conservation, enhancing the quality of life for local residents while positioning these islands as key contributors to India's growth story.