Myanmar Tightens Grip: New Cybersecurity Law Raises Alarm

In a move that critics argue further stifles free speech, military-ruled Myanmar has enacted a new cybersecurity law aimed at tightening the control over the country's digital landscape. Published on Friday in state-run newspapers, the measure expands the government's ability to restrict and monitor online content.

The law, effective as of Wednesday, introduces extensive regulations specifically targeting communication methods and service providers like VPNs, which are commonly used to bypass government blockades. These measures reflect methods observed in other Asian countries that suppress dissenting voices, leveraging technology and alliances with China and Russia.

Following their takeover in February 2021, Myanmar's military government has consistently attempted to curb internet freedom. The latest law penalizes non-compliance with actions such as fines and suspensions, further restricting digital platforms and imposing severe penalties on unauthorized VPN usage. The government frames these controls as necessary for state security, extending their reach to Myanmar citizens abroad.

