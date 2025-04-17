Rubio Shuts Down State Department Disinformation Office Amid Censorship Accusations
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of the State Department's office aimed at countering foreign disinformation, labeling it a misuse of taxpayer funds. Established during Obama's presidency, the office faced criticism for allegedly stifling conservative media, while some argued it was crucial against foreign propaganda.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made a decisive move by closing the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, previously known as the Global Engagement Center. This decision was fueled by accusations of censorship and allegations of squandering taxpayer money.
Originally established in 2016 under President Obama, the center had been a continuous subject of fierce debate, drawing considerable criticism from conservative circles. They claimed it selectively targeted conservative media, a contention partially supported by high-profile figures like Elon Musk. Despite the office's $61 million budget, bipartisan support from some Democrats and Republicans underscored its importance in combating Russian and Chinese disinformation.
Since assuming office, President Trump has dramatically reshaped U.S. foreign policy efforts, including the dismantling of this controversial office. The implications of these closures have drawn sharp rebukes, especially from those concerned that adversaries like Moscow and Beijing might exploit the emerging void in the global information landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
