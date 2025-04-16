Duterte's Arrest Sparks Disinformation Surge in Lead-Up to Elections

MANILA, April 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Following former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest in March for crimes against humanity, social media exploded with support messages and endorsements—most of which were fabricated. Digital analysts predict the spread of disinformation will intensify as the upcoming elections approach in May.

Celine Samson, head of digital verifications at Vera Files, emphasized the coordinated effort to propagate false narratives across platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. She suggested these activities are politically motivated, particularly given the election season. Duterte was detained under an International Criminal Court warrant due to thousands of deaths tied to his anti-drug policies.

The fake news surge is believed to be orchestrated by pro-Duterte social media accounts aiming to discredit the ICC's allegations. The Filipino government, along with big tech firms, is attempting to curb disinformation, although challenges remain formidable, especially as some critics argue that old disinformation methods continue to bypass social media regulation policies.

