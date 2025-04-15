Czech Republic and Taiwan Unite Against Disinformation Threats

Czech Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek emphasized the urgent need for democratic countries to forge stronger alliances to combat the growing threats of information warfare and disinformation, originating chiefly from China and Russia. Speaking in Taipei, he underscored the dangers posed by deepfake technology and social media algorithms in blurring authentic content and exacerbating social divides.

During a meeting with Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, discussions also highlighted the robust economic, technology, and cultural ties between Taiwan and the Czech Republic. Lin expressed gratitude for the Czech Republic's support for Taiwan's international presence and noted upcoming cultural exchanges, including the exhibition of artifacts from Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Prague.

Lin mentioned the anticipated increase in direct flights between the two nations, signaling a stable and advancing bilateral relationship. He reiterated Taiwan's long-standing resilience against cyberattacks and reaffirmed the commitment to working with allies like the Czech Republic in bolstering democratic defenses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accentuated the allies' shared dedication to protecting democracy against authoritarian threats.

