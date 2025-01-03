Protests Escalate in Bihar Over BPSC Exam Controversy: A Deepening Crisis

Protests in Bihar over demands to cancel the recent state Public Service Commission exams surged on Friday, causing major disruptions in both rail and road traffic. Demonstrators, spearheaded by Independent MP Pappu Yadav, obstructed movement in Patna and other districts, leading to legal action by authorities.

Tensions escalated as left-leaning student groups clashed with police while attempting to march to the chief minister's residence. In response, law enforcement registered cases against multiple political figures, including MLAs from Congress and Left parties, for disrupting public order and traffic.

Despite official denials of a question paper leak, a reexamination has been ordered for a select group of candidates. Authorities continue to prepare for the revised examination while balancing protest management and maintaining peace in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)