Haryana Police's Battle Against Cybercrime: A Tough Road Ahead

In a determined crackdown on cybercrime, Haryana Police made significant strides by arresting 5,156 individuals in 2024 and recovering a substantial Rs 268 crore, as revealed by the state's top police officer.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur commended the police department's diligent efforts during a conference in Panchkula, which was attended by additional superintendents of police, DSPs, all 29 cyber SHOs, and cyber investigation officers.

The conference addressed various technical aspects and best practices for cybercrime control. Kapur noted that nodal officers from 10 banks are collaborating with Haryana Police to curb cybercrime, with plans to expand this effort. In 2023, arrests were about 1,900, with reported cyber frauds at Rs 602 crore, escalating to Rs 980 crore in 2024.

