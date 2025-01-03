Left Menu

Haryana Police's Battle Against Cybercrime: A Tough Road Ahead

Haryana Police arrested 5,156 individuals for cybercrime in 2024, recovering Rs 268 crore. Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur praised the efforts at a conference attended by officers and bank nodal officers working on cybercrime prevention. Arrests and fraud cases saw a significant increase from 2023 to 2024.

Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:58 IST
Haryana Police's Battle Against Cybercrime: A Tough Road Ahead
In a determined crackdown on cybercrime, Haryana Police made significant strides by arresting 5,156 individuals in 2024 and recovering a substantial Rs 268 crore, as revealed by the state's top police officer.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur commended the police department's diligent efforts during a conference in Panchkula, which was attended by additional superintendents of police, DSPs, all 29 cyber SHOs, and cyber investigation officers.

The conference addressed various technical aspects and best practices for cybercrime control. Kapur noted that nodal officers from 10 banks are collaborating with Haryana Police to curb cybercrime, with plans to expand this effort. In 2023, arrests were about 1,900, with reported cyber frauds at Rs 602 crore, escalating to Rs 980 crore in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

