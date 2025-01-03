Border Tensions: New Syrian Restrictions Impact Lebanese Crossings

Syria's new administration has implemented restrictions on Lebanese citizens attempting to cross the border, signaling new tensions in regional relations. Lebanese security sources report that those without residency or family in Syria now face entry bans, although business exceptions exist.

The Lebanese interior ministry remains unavailable for comment, while the Lebanese army confirmed an altercation at an illegal crossing, resulting in injuries to five soldiers. This development comes amid Lebanon's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria after a recent regime change in Damascus.

Hezbollah's historical cooperation with Syria, and past political domination by the Assad regime, add layers to currently strained bilateral interactions. The assassination of Rafik al-Hariri looms over these dynamics, with unresolved tensions from Syria's past dominance. As both nations navigate a complex political landscape, border control becomes a focal point.

