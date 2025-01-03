Left Menu

Farmers' Fury: New Agrarian Policy Sparks Massive Protest

Samyukt Kisan Morcha criticizes the new National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing as 'more dangerous' than the previously repealed farm laws. The policy lacks provisions for minimum support price, potentially disadvantaging farmers and state governments. SKM plans protests for repeal of the draft framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sharply criticized the newly unveiled draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM), labeling it 'more dangerous' than the repealed farm laws. This pro-farmer group, which led prolonged protests against previous agrarian reforms, accuses the central government of eroding federal rights of state governments and compromising farmers' interests.

SKM argues that the policy framework fails to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) and minimum wage for workers—key recommendations from the late M S Swaminathan's National Commission on Farmers. In response, significant protests are planned, including Kisan Mahapanchayats in Haryana and Punjab, reinforcing demands to withdraw the NPFAM.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann contends that the new policy resembles the earlier farm laws. The SKM emphasized the potential of deregulation to allow corporate dominance in agriculture and called on political parties to take a clear stand on these reforms. They praised the Punjab government for opposing the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

