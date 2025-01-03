Moldova's Energy Rift: Transdniestria in Crisis Amid Russian Gas Halt

Moldova is grappling with a severe security crisis after its separatist region, Transdniestria, was severed from Russian gas supplies, Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced recently.

The halt in gas flows, which occurred when a transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expired, has left Transdniestria without essential heating resources and prompted factory shutdowns. Recean emphasized Moldova's commitment to covering its own energy requirements through domestic production and imports. However, the crisis underscores broader geopolitical tensions, with Recean accusing Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova by jeopardizing its allies.

In response, Moldova is exploring alternative energy solutions, including biomass systems and imports from Romania, to mitigate the impact. The crisis unfolds as Moldova, led by pro-European President Maia Sandu, prepares for a parliamentary election this summer and navigates its geopolitical stance amidst Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)