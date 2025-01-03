Left Menu

Moldova's Energy Rift: Transdniestria in Crisis Amid Russian Gas Halt

Moldova faces a security crisis as its breakaway region, Transdniestria, is cut off from Russian gas supplies. Prime Minister Dorin Recean highlights potential destabilization attempts by Russia and Moldova's shift to alternative energy solutions to support the affected enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:37 IST
Moldova is grappling with a severe security crisis after its separatist region, Transdniestria, was severed from Russian gas supplies, Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced recently.

The halt in gas flows, which occurred when a transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expired, has left Transdniestria without essential heating resources and prompted factory shutdowns. Recean emphasized Moldova's commitment to covering its own energy requirements through domestic production and imports. However, the crisis underscores broader geopolitical tensions, with Recean accusing Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova by jeopardizing its allies.

In response, Moldova is exploring alternative energy solutions, including biomass systems and imports from Romania, to mitigate the impact. The crisis unfolds as Moldova, led by pro-European President Maia Sandu, prepares for a parliamentary election this summer and navigates its geopolitical stance amidst Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

