US Calls for Unity in South Korea Amid Political Tensions

The United States has issued a call for unity among South Korean nationals amid rising political tensions within the country. The White House expressed its commitment to collaborating with South Korea, even as the nation navigates internal challenges.

John Kirby, a national security spokesman for the White House, emphasized the need for cooperation among the South Korean government, its acting president, the National Assembly, and the Korean people to pursue a stable future.

The U.S. expects the South Korean government to adhere to constitutional processes as it works through this diplomatic deadlock. The call comes as diplomatic relations between the two nations remain a priority for both Washington and Seoul.

