US Calls for Unity in South Korea Amid Political Tensions
The United States has called on South Korean government officials and citizens to work together to ensure stability, as tensions rise within the country. The White House, reaffirming its commitment to South Korea, highlighted the importance of following constitutional processes.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has issued a call for unity among South Korean nationals amid rising political tensions within the country. The White House expressed its commitment to collaborating with South Korea, even as the nation navigates internal challenges.
John Kirby, a national security spokesman for the White House, emphasized the need for cooperation among the South Korean government, its acting president, the National Assembly, and the Korean people to pursue a stable future.
The U.S. expects the South Korean government to adhere to constitutional processes as it works through this diplomatic deadlock. The call comes as diplomatic relations between the two nations remain a priority for both Washington and Seoul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Arrested for Derogatory Remarks
China Stocks See Gains Amid Sino-U.S. Tech Tensions
Political Asylum Stirs Tensions Between Hungary and Poland
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP and Congress Clash in Karnataka
Political Tensions Rise Over Ambedkar Remarks: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy