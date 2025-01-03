Left Menu

Securing the Inauguration: Measures Against Threats

The White House is diligently preparing to secure President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration against potential attacks, especially after recent incidents of violence. In coordination with Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, efforts are being strengthened following attacks on New Year's Day in New Orleans and an explosion in Las Vegas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:17 IST
Securing the Inauguration: Measures Against Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House is intensifying efforts to ensure the security of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th, spokesperson John Kirby announced. This comes amid heightened concerns over potential attacks, particularly vehicle-ramming incidents.

Keeeping the incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, informed is a priority as the investigations unfold. This follows a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a U.S. Army veteran.

Additionally, a U.S. Army soldier was identified after being located inside a vehicle that exploded in Las Vegas the same day, further raising alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025