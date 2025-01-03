Securing the Inauguration: Measures Against Threats

The White House is intensifying efforts to ensure the security of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th, spokesperson John Kirby announced. This comes amid heightened concerns over potential attacks, particularly vehicle-ramming incidents.

Keeeping the incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, informed is a priority as the investigations unfold. This follows a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a U.S. Army veteran.

Additionally, a U.S. Army soldier was identified after being located inside a vehicle that exploded in Las Vegas the same day, further raising alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)