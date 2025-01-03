Securing the Inauguration: Measures Against Threats
The White House is diligently preparing to secure President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration against potential attacks, especially after recent incidents of violence. In coordination with Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, efforts are being strengthened following attacks on New Year's Day in New Orleans and an explosion in Las Vegas.
The White House is intensifying efforts to ensure the security of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th, spokesperson John Kirby announced. This comes amid heightened concerns over potential attacks, particularly vehicle-ramming incidents.
Keeeping the incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, informed is a priority as the investigations unfold. This follows a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a U.S. Army veteran.
Additionally, a U.S. Army soldier was identified after being located inside a vehicle that exploded in Las Vegas the same day, further raising alarm.
