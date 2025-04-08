Left Menu

India Sets Sail for Maritime Excellence: New Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the government's commitment to modernizing maritime education in India, inaugurating 17 new projects across Indian Maritime University campuses. The initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure and training, with the goal of positioning India among the global leaders in shipbuilding and repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:00 IST
India Sets Sail for Maritime Excellence: New Initiatives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the government's dedication to advancing maritime education in India, aligning with its ambitions for global leadership in shipbuilding and repairs. The announcement followed the virtual inauguration of 17 development initiatives at the Indian Maritime University.

These projects, spread across IMU campuses in Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam, represent a significant leap toward strengthening India's maritime education infrastructure. Key features include cutting-edge simulators, solar power installations, and improved residential facilities for female students.

Sonowal highlighted a doubling in Indian seafarers over the past decade, attributing this growth to the government's prioritization of the maritime sector. He also shared that Kochi is poised to become a global hub for shipbuilding, underlining the continuous progress toward the government's 2030 vision to be a top global leader in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025