India Sets Sail for Maritime Excellence: New Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the government's dedication to advancing maritime education in India, aligning with its ambitions for global leadership in shipbuilding and repairs. The announcement followed the virtual inauguration of 17 development initiatives at the Indian Maritime University.

These projects, spread across IMU campuses in Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam, represent a significant leap toward strengthening India's maritime education infrastructure. Key features include cutting-edge simulators, solar power installations, and improved residential facilities for female students.

Sonowal highlighted a doubling in Indian seafarers over the past decade, attributing this growth to the government's prioritization of the maritime sector. He also shared that Kochi is poised to become a global hub for shipbuilding, underlining the continuous progress toward the government's 2030 vision to be a top global leader in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)