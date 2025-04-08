Left Menu

EU and China Unite Against U.S. Tariff Turmoil

European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen and China's Premier Li Qiang discuss countermeasures to U.S. tariffs. They advocate for a reformed free trade system and propose mechanisms to prevent trade diversion. China's relations with the U.S. hit a snag with Trump's proposed increased tariffs, potentially impacting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:00 IST
EU and China Unite Against U.S. Tariff Turmoil
Ursula von der Leyen

In a significant development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on China to cooperate towards solving issues arising from U.S. import tariffs. The plea came during a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, highlighting the gravity of the situation initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff impositions.

Amid concerns over possible trade redirection, the two leaders discussed setting up a mechanism to track trade shifts from the U.S. to Europe, fearing the infiltration of cheaper Chinese exports. Premier Li emphasized China's commitment to strengthening political trust and navigating concerns through dialogue.

The tension escalated as Beijing rebuked Trump's threats to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, labeling it as 'blackmail.' The European Union, facing repercussions across global markets, is considering its own set of counter tariffs, raising alarms of a potential global economic downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025