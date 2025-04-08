Left Menu

Tianneng Powers Ahead: Pioneering Solid-State Battery Revolution at Industry Expo

Tianneng is spearheading innovation in the battery industry by unveiling new lightweight battery models and introducing the Rock Series, a new solid-state battery at a recent expo in China. These advances align with China's updated electric vehicle standards, showcasing Tianneng's commitment to a sustainable energy future.

  • Country:
  • China

At a recent spring industry expo in Huzhou, China, Tianneng showcased its leadership in the power battery sector by unveiling a series of groundbreaking innovations. The company's commitment to advancing battery technology was highlighted by its introduction of the Rock Series, the first commercially available solid-state battery in the market. This innovation is expected to significantly boost energy density, safety, and longevity, making it a key focus for R&D teams globally.

In response to updated national standards for electric vehicles in China, Tianneng revealed two new battery models—the 6-DZF-16 and 6-DZF-20. These models feature lightweight designs and increased specific energy, aligning with the evolving requirements of vehicle manufacturers and end-users. Through these strategic advancements, Tianneng reinforces its status as a pioneer in energy storage solutions.

Tianneng's dual emphasis on meeting present market demands and pursuing future-focused technological initiatives underscores its role as an industry leader and a catalyst for change. By promoting both policy-driven optimization and groundbreaking innovations, the company is steadily advancing toward crafting a smarter and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

