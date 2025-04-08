Tadesse Worede: Navigating Tigray's Tumultuous Transition

In a significant political development, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Tadesse Worede to lead the interim administration in Tigray, a region fraught with political fault lines and potential for renewed conflict with Eritrea.

Worede, who served as a top commander in the Tigray People's Liberation Front during the brutal 2020-2022 war, steps into leadership at a pivotal moment. The war left thousands dead and displaced millions, as Ethiopia's federal army, backed by Eritrean forces, clashed with Tigrayan fighters.

The appointment comes as Tigray grapples with internal divisions. The TPLF split into opposing factions, while Eritrean-Ethiopian relations, strained by a 2022 peace deal, threaten regional stability. Worede's leadership, characterized as largely neutral, is seen as crucial in navigating these complex dynamics.

