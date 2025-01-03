Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar

Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel have resumed in Qatar's capital, Doha. The latest round of dialogue reaffirms Hamas's commitment to securing a ceasefire as soon as possible, according to top Hamas official Basem Naim.

The discussions, which resumed Friday, aim to establish a lasting truce between the two factions.

Central to the negotiations is the agenda to agree on a permanent ceasefire that includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, a key demand by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)