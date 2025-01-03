Left Menu

Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar

Hamas has resumed indirect ceasefire talks with Israel in Doha, Qatar. Senior official Basem Naim emphasized the group's commitment to reaching a lasting agreement. The discussions focus on achieving a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel have resumed in Qatar's capital, Doha. The latest round of dialogue reaffirms Hamas's commitment to securing a ceasefire as soon as possible, according to top Hamas official Basem Naim.

The discussions, which resumed Friday, aim to establish a lasting truce between the two factions.

Central to the negotiations is the agenda to agree on a permanent ceasefire that includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, a key demand by Hamas.

