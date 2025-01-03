Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar
Hamas has resumed indirect ceasefire talks with Israel in Doha, Qatar. Senior official Basem Naim emphasized the group's commitment to reaching a lasting agreement. The discussions focus on achieving a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:58 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel have resumed in Qatar's capital, Doha. The latest round of dialogue reaffirms Hamas's commitment to securing a ceasefire as soon as possible, according to top Hamas official Basem Naim.
The discussions, which resumed Friday, aim to establish a lasting truce between the two factions.
Central to the negotiations is the agenda to agree on a permanent ceasefire that includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, a key demand by Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- Doha
- Qatar
- negotiations
- Basem Naim
- Gaza
- withdrawal
- forces
Advertisement
ALSO READ
States Demand Financial Flexibility: Pre-Budget Negotiations Begin
Volkswagen Faces Turbulence as Wage Negotiations Continue
Volkswagen's 'Christmas Miracle': 35,000 Jobs Spared in Dramatic Negotiations
Qatar's Gas Standoff: EU's New Law Raises Tensions
High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off