Montenegro in Mourning: Protests Erupt Over Mass Shooting Response
Montenegrins protested in Podgorica over inadequate police action after a mass shooting killed 12 in Cetinje. Protesters demand top officials resign over perceived systemic police failings. This incident, the second in three years, has ignited urgent discussions on police reforms and firearm regulations in the nation.
- Country:
- Montenegro
In the wake of a catastrophic mass shooting that claimed 12 lives in Cetinje, Montenegrins gathered in the capital Podgorica to express their outrage over perceived inadequacies in police response. The demands for resignation of Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic and police director Lazar Scepanovic echoed through the protest.
The anger betrays a deep frustration with what many see as a failure to reform an understaffed police force and improve the robustness of public safety measures. The shooting, perpetrated by 45-year-old Aco Martinovic after heavy drinking, left a trail of devastation, sparking a national dialogue on the efficacy of current gun control and law enforcement techniques.
Amidst emotional scenes of mourning, with banners reading "Your system is rotten" and "Your hands are bloody," the protest coincided with a National Security Council session addressing the tragedy's aftermath. The grim reality of yet another mass shooting has led to calls for tighter firearm regulations and a comprehensive overhaul of law enforcement strategies in Montenegro.
