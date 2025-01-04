Left Menu

Boeing's Legal Turbulence: Revised Plea Deal in the Works

Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department are negotiating a revised plea deal after a previous agreement was dismissed by a judge. A new update regarding the plea deal for Boeing's criminal fraud conspiracy charge, related to the 737 MAX crashes, is expected by February 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:45 IST
Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department are currently negotiating a new plea deal following the rejection of a previous agreement by a judge due to concerns over a diversity and inclusion provision. Both parties are working diligently toward a revised agreement.

In a joint filing, they requested U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to grant them time until February 16 to present an update on their ongoing discussions.

The negotiations follow Boeing's admission of guilt to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. As part of the preliminary deal, the company had agreed to pay a substantial fine and enhance safety measures significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

