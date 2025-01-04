Left Menu

Trump's Flag Dispute: A Controversial Inauguration Day

President-elect Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction over American flags being at half-staff during his inauguration, in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter. Despite noting how the flag had never been lowered during an inauguration before, the White House maintains its stance, following the tradition.

  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed frustration over the decision to keep American flags at half-staff during his January 20 inauguration. This directive is part of the customary mourning period for the late President Jimmy Carter, following an order from President Joe Biden for flags to remain lowered for 30 days after Carter's passing on December 29.

Trump, planning to attend Carter's memorial service on January 9, criticized the ongoing half-staff position of the flags in a Truth Social post. He suggested that Democrats were pleased with the situation, hinting that their jovial attitude stemmed from a lack of real patriotism.

The White House, represented by spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, stands firm on the decision, indicating no change in plans for this traditional gesture of honor. Steve Holland and Gabriella Borter contributed to this report, with editing by Cynthia Osterman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

