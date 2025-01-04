Trump Faces Sentencing Amid Presidency Transition Tension
Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing in a criminal case involving hush money payments, just before he assumes the presidency. The judge denied Trump's motions to dismiss, despite concerns it could hinder his governance. Options for sentencing were suggested, including delaying until after his presidency.
Donald Trump is slated for sentencing on January 10 in a case where he was convicted of making hush money payments, according to a judge's ruling on Friday.
Justice Juan Merchan rejected Trump's attempt to dismiss the case, stating the president-elect can be sentenced either in-person or virtually. Trump's defense argued that the case would interfere with his presidential duties.
The case originates from a payment to silence adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Trump, found guilty of falsifying business records, is the first U.S. president to face a criminal conviction.
