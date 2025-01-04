Trump Faces Sentencing Amid Presidency Transition Tension

Donald Trump is slated for sentencing on January 10 in a case where he was convicted of making hush money payments, according to a judge's ruling on Friday.

Justice Juan Merchan rejected Trump's attempt to dismiss the case, stating the president-elect can be sentenced either in-person or virtually. Trump's defense argued that the case would interfere with his presidential duties.

The case originates from a payment to silence adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Trump, found guilty of falsifying business records, is the first U.S. president to face a criminal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)