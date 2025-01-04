Madhya Pradesh CM Halts Toxic Waste Disposal amid Protests

In a decisive move amid growing public unrest, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a halt in the disposal of toxic waste connected to the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur. Yadav stressed that no further actions would be taken without court approval.

The high-level meeting on Friday night underscored the state government's commitment to public safety. Yadav reassured citizens against rumors, emphasizing the government's adherence to legal directives and prioritizing the public interest.

Protests in Pithampur have escalated, leading to prohibitory orders after attempted self-immolation by demonstrators. The administration remains on high alert as court rulings are awaited to determine future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)