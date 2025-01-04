Unveiling New Data Protection Dynamics
The government unveils draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, emphasizing parental consent for children's data, potential data localisation, and cross-border sharing oversight. Entities must ensure verified parental consent and undertake data protection assessments. Significant Data Fiduciaries face new obligations regarding data processing and cross-border transfers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The government has presented the much-anticipated draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, setting the stage for enhanced data privacy and regulation.
The new rules insist on verifiable parental consent for children's accounts on digital platforms and hint at new data localisation and cross-border data-sharing requirements.
Experts are especially intrigued by the focus on data localisation and the tighter control on international data flow. The potential introduction of mandatory impact assessments adds crucial layers of accountability and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement