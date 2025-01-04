Unveiling New Data Protection Dynamics

The government has presented the much-anticipated draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, setting the stage for enhanced data privacy and regulation.

The new rules insist on verifiable parental consent for children's accounts on digital platforms and hint at new data localisation and cross-border data-sharing requirements.

Experts are especially intrigued by the focus on data localisation and the tighter control on international data flow. The potential introduction of mandatory impact assessments adds crucial layers of accountability and transparency.

