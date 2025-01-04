TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech

The U.S. Department of Justice has petitioned the Supreme Court to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's request to postpone a law that would necessitate TikTok's ban or sale by January 19. Trump argues for more time to achieve a political resolution following his inauguration on January 20.

This April, legislation mandated TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. assets or face a ban. The DOJ contends that ByteDance has not demonstrated a likelihood of success, emphasizing the national security threat posed by China's control of TikTok through ByteDance.

Trump's attorney seeks a delay to pursue a political resolution, while TikTok argues for a block based on the First Amendment. Without action, TikTok downloads would stop on January 19, with existing services degrading over time, but Biden could possibly extend the deadline.

