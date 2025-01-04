Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has halted the disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur, following protests. The state government will await court directives before proceeding. Prohibitory orders were issued as tensions escalated during demonstrations.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh is in turmoil as protests erupted over the disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state would pause disposals until further court orders, reflecting public concern over safety.
After a high-profile meeting involving senior officials, Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to public interests. He assured citizens that any action regarding the waste would strictly follow court rulings. Yadav encouraged the public to disregard rumors amid rising tensions in the region.
The protests triggered a clampdown in Pithampur, with prohibitory orders enacted around the waste disposal site. The situation turned dire as two individuals attempted self-immolation in protest, coinciding with broader demonstrations and a bandh call by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Union Carbide Waste Disposal Sparks Debate in Pithampur
Toxic waste from Bhopal-based Union Carbide factory leaves for disposal site in trucks: Official.
Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Final Chapter of Union Carbide Hazardous Waste Disposal
Decades-Old Bhopal Union Carbide Toxic Waste to Finally Be Disposed