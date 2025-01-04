Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal

Madhya Pradesh is in turmoil as protests erupted over the disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state would pause disposals until further court orders, reflecting public concern over safety.

After a high-profile meeting involving senior officials, Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to public interests. He assured citizens that any action regarding the waste would strictly follow court rulings. Yadav encouraged the public to disregard rumors amid rising tensions in the region.

The protests triggered a clampdown in Pithampur, with prohibitory orders enacted around the waste disposal site. The situation turned dire as two individuals attempted self-immolation in protest, coinciding with broader demonstrations and a bandh call by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

