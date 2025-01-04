Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has halted the disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur, following protests. The state government will await court directives before proceeding. Prohibitory orders were issued as tensions escalated during demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 08:19 IST
Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is in turmoil as protests erupted over the disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state would pause disposals until further court orders, reflecting public concern over safety.

After a high-profile meeting involving senior officials, Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to public interests. He assured citizens that any action regarding the waste would strictly follow court rulings. Yadav encouraged the public to disregard rumors amid rising tensions in the region.

The protests triggered a clampdown in Pithampur, with prohibitory orders enacted around the waste disposal site. The situation turned dire as two individuals attempted self-immolation in protest, coinciding with broader demonstrations and a bandh call by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025