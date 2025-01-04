Justice for Mukesh: Uncovering the Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Mukesh's body was discovered in a septic tank belonging to local contractor Suresh Chandrakar on a property freshly sealed with a concrete slab.

Mukesh, a dedicated freelance journalist, was missing since January 1, prompting concerns among local media and his family. His work for major news outlets, including NDTV and his popular YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', had drawn attention to regional issues like road construction irregularities, which authorities believe may be linked to his killing.

The police have withheld the names of the detained individuals as investigations continue, but protests have erupted, demanding harsh penalties for those responsible and questioning local governance and law enforcement. The Chief Minister has assured swift action, while journalists rally for justice, underscoring the critical risk faced by those in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)