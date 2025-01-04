Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Claims Couple's Lives in Odisha

A couple died in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district after a house collapse caused by a firecracker-making explosion. The incident also injured two family members. Rescuers from the police, fire services, and NDRF conducted operations, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.

Updated: 04-01-2025 12:58 IST
Tragic Explosion Claims Couple's Lives in Odisha
A tragic explosion claimed the lives of a couple in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, authorities reported on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Badabag village, within the Sadar police station area, late on Friday night as the couple was engaged in making firecrackers.

The blast was so severe that it caused the roof and walls of their house to collapse. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Das and his wife, Rani, while Rajesh's younger brother Paresh and his wife Lakshmipriya sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Rescue operations were conducted by police, fire services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion, according to Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

