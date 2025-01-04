Gun Licences Suspended Amidst Power Bill Defaulters Issue in Morena
In Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, gun licences of 59 individuals have been suspended for defaulting on electricity bills. Defaulters allegedly intimidated officials by brandishing firearms. Collector Ankit Asthana confirmed ongoing actions against such defaulters, as Morena, part of the Chambal division, seeks resolution.
The local administration in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, has suspended the gun licences of 59 individuals due to non-payment of electricity bills, an official disclosed on Saturday.
Authorities reported that the defaulters attempted to intimidate officials during payment collection efforts by openly displaying guns. This tactic aimed to create pressure on the visiting teams seeking dues.
District Collector Ankit Asthana confirmed that the licences have been suspended and emphasized that the administration will persist in its efforts to address and penalize such defaulters. Morena serves as the administrative hub for the Chambal division.
