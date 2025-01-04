Calls for Justice: March Demands Deeper Probe into Beed Sarpanch's Murder

An all-party march took place in Parbhani city, Maharashtra, demanding a thorough investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The march began at Nutan College ground and ended at Shivaji Maharaj's statue, aiming to pressurize authorities for justice.

Deshmukh was reportedly abducted and murdered due to his opposition to an extortion attempt on an energy firm, indicating potential political ramifications. Opposition parties have voiced the need for minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation, following the arrest of his associate in the case.

Speeches from leaders emphasized the necessity of a fast-tracked court trial, a robust chargesheet, and stringent laws to ensure justice. The protest demands reflect a broader call for political accountability and transparent investigation in Maharashtra.

