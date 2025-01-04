Tragic Army Accident in Kashmir Gorge Claims Lives
Three Indian Army soldiers were killed, and two injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, due to adverse weather conditions. The Army expressed gratitude towards local citizens for their assistance and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.
In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, according to officials.
The mishap occurred near SK Payen, with reports indicating that inclement weather and poor visibility conditions were contributing factors. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, through a post on X, highlighted the challenging circumstances faced by the soldiers performing their duties in the area.
Local Kashmiri citizens promptly assisted in the evacuation of the injured soldiers, who are now receiving medical care. The Indian Army has expressed its gratitude to the locals for their swift support and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
