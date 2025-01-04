Manoj Kumar Sahoo Appointed as Odisha Chief Minister's Private Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the private secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha, according to an official notification released on Saturday.

A 2006-batch IAS officer, Sahoo was serving as a special secretary to the Chief Minister after completing a central deputation. His new role is considered equivalent to the status and responsibilities of a special secretary, as stated in the notification by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Sahoo succeeds 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua, who has now been assigned as the director of municipal administration and also holds the position of ex-officio additional secretary of the housing and urban development department, effective from January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)