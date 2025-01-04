Manoj Kumar Sahoo Appointed as Odisha Chief Minister's Private Secretary

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:55 IST
Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the private secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha, according to an official notification released on Saturday.

A 2006-batch IAS officer, Sahoo was serving as a special secretary to the Chief Minister after completing a central deputation. His new role is considered equivalent to the status and responsibilities of a special secretary, as stated in the notification by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Sahoo succeeds 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua, who has now been assigned as the director of municipal administration and also holds the position of ex-officio additional secretary of the housing and urban development department, effective from January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

