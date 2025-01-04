Bangladesh's Election Integrity Under Scrutiny: EC Launches Investigation

The Bangladesh Election Commission is set to scrutinize past election irregularities, particularly the contentious 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections. This move follows widespread calls for reforms from civil society and media representatives, aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring democratic integrity.

During a recent meeting, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin directed regional election officers to analyze the decline in the electoral process, urging a thorough examination of past faults. The findings will contribute to comprehensive reports for the EC secretariat.

Sheikh Hasina's Awami League faced substantial criticism during these elections, accused of rigging and using dummy opposition candidates. The initiative by the EC ventures to rectify these issues, adopting positive practices while discarding negative ones, in preparation for upcoming elections.

