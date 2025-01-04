Tamil Nadu Government Denounces False Media Claims

The Tamil Nadu government has firmly refuted sections of the media's claims about purported developments in the varsity student case probe, labeling them as baseless and false on Saturday.

The government cautioned that these unfounded claims might jeopardize the investigation's credibility and urged media houses to refrain from publishing speculative news.

The investigation, conducted by the All-women Special Investigation Team under Deputy Police Commissioner Bhukya Sneha, has not released any statements or opinions regarding the probe's progress. The government emphasized that media should avoid engaging in guesswork, which could confuse the public and compromise the investigation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)