Tamil Nadu Government Denounces False Media Claims
The Tamil Nadu government declared media claims regarding developments in the university student case investigation as baseless and false. It warned that such misinformation could undermine the probe's credibility, urging restraint among media and social media platforms from spreading unfounded guesses about the ongoing investigation.
The Tamil Nadu government has firmly refuted sections of the media's claims about purported developments in the varsity student case probe, labeling them as baseless and false on Saturday.
The government cautioned that these unfounded claims might jeopardize the investigation's credibility and urged media houses to refrain from publishing speculative news.
The investigation, conducted by the All-women Special Investigation Team under Deputy Police Commissioner Bhukya Sneha, has not released any statements or opinions regarding the probe's progress. The government emphasized that media should avoid engaging in guesswork, which could confuse the public and compromise the investigation's integrity.
