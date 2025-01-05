Left Menu

Tory Calls for Rejection of Islamophobia Definition Amid Free Speech Concerns

Britain's Opposition Conservative Party has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to abandon plans for an official Islamophobia definition. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick argues that such a definition could restrict free speech and impede investigations, particularly in cases like the grooming gang scandal involving British-Pakistani men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:45 IST
Tory Calls for Rejection of Islamophobia Definition Amid Free Speech Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Conservative Party in Britain is urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reconsider plans to officially define Islamophobia, raising concerns that it could stifle free speech and impede justice. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has been vocal about the potential repercussions, citing past challenges in addressing the grooming gang scandal involving men of Pakistani heritage.

The Labour Party government is reportedly weighing the introduction of a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination, sparking debate. Jenrick emphasized that an inaccurate label of Islamophobia has historically hindered investigations into severe crimes and asserts that such a definition could have a chilling effect on expressing legitimate concerns.

Opinions vary on this issue, with some warning against adopting the definition proposed by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, which they argue doesn't align with existing equality laws. The government is tasked with finding a balanced approach that comprehensively addresses Islamophobia without taking away essential freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025