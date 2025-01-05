Tory Calls for Rejection of Islamophobia Definition Amid Free Speech Concerns

The Conservative Party in Britain is urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reconsider plans to officially define Islamophobia, raising concerns that it could stifle free speech and impede justice. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has been vocal about the potential repercussions, citing past challenges in addressing the grooming gang scandal involving men of Pakistani heritage.

The Labour Party government is reportedly weighing the introduction of a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination, sparking debate. Jenrick emphasized that an inaccurate label of Islamophobia has historically hindered investigations into severe crimes and asserts that such a definition could have a chilling effect on expressing legitimate concerns.

Opinions vary on this issue, with some warning against adopting the definition proposed by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, which they argue doesn't align with existing equality laws. The government is tasked with finding a balanced approach that comprehensively addresses Islamophobia without taking away essential freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)