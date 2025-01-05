A tragic incident unfolded in Mali's Segou region last week when a vehicle attack claimed the lives of nine civilians, including women and children. Reports from civil society groups and a rebel coalition point fingers at the Malian army and Russian mercenaries.

The unfortunate vehicle was en route from Niono to a refugee camp in Mauritania when it came under fire. Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, the spokesperson for Tuareg groups seeking independence, highlighted the involvement of Russia's Wagner private military contractor alongside the Malian armed forces.

While local association Kal Akal echoed these claims, the head of Kel Ansar called for a thorough investigation, denying Malian troop complicity. The Malian military and Wagner have yet to comment, amid allegations of past civilian abuse as reported by Human Rights Watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)