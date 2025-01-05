Left Menu

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Reviews Combat Readiness in Lakshadweep

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh conducted a review of armed forces' combat readiness around Lakshadweep Islands. During the visit, he highlighted the IAF's role in emerging contingencies and stressed maintaining high readiness. He praised the professionalism of troops, urging vigilance in safeguarding national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has conducted a thorough review of the combat readiness of the armed forces surrounding the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands. This review took place over a two-day visit that concluded on Sunday.

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh interacted with air warriors stationed at Minicoy and Kavaratti Islands. He also visited various military establishments and engaged with personnel from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

In these interactions, the Chief underscored the imperative to maintain a lead amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. Furthermore, he emphasized the Indian Air Force's crucial role in addressing new challenges and the necessity of sustaining a high level of readiness at all times. He commended the forward-deployed troops for their professionalism and urged continuous vigilance to protect the nation's security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

