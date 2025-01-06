On Monday, Russia declared a pivotal advance in eastern Ukraine, capturing the town of Kurakhove. Situated 32 kilometers south of the strategic city of Pokrovsk, the town's capture marks a notable shift in the ongoing conflict.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces launched a renewed offensive into Russia's Kursk region, with intense fighting occurring for a second consecutive day. Russian war bloggers, supportive of Moscow but occasionally critical, have described the situation as concerning.

The broader conflict remains complex, with Ukraine successfully regaining some territory inside Russia, potentially strengthening its position in prospective peace talks. Both nations are vying to fortify their positions as global political dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)