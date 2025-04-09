Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed his dedication to overcoming Jammu and Kashmir's difficulties despite critical voices. He stated, 'Enemies will persist, but our efforts to uplift the state will continue unabated.'

Abdullah, addressing a women's conclave, highlighted the need for a robust push toward women's rights, saying the country can only be strong when its women receive their due. 'The Women's Bill, passed by Parliament, must be enacted swiftly to ensure women get their rights,' he emphasized.

The former chief minister also revealed plans to establish a women's center in Jammu and Kashmir, marking it as a priority by starting from what he called 'the crown.' Furthermore, Abdullah addressed pending court cases concerning women's issues, vowing to expedite justice and encourage more women to participate in governance at various levels.

