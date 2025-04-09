Left Menu

Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, emphasized his commitment to addressing Jammu and Kashmir's challenges amid criticism. Speaking at a women's conclave, he advocated for strengthening women's rights and expressed intentions to create a women's center in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:01 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed his dedication to overcoming Jammu and Kashmir's difficulties despite critical voices. He stated, 'Enemies will persist, but our efforts to uplift the state will continue unabated.'

Abdullah, addressing a women's conclave, highlighted the need for a robust push toward women's rights, saying the country can only be strong when its women receive their due. 'The Women's Bill, passed by Parliament, must be enacted swiftly to ensure women get their rights,' he emphasized.

The former chief minister also revealed plans to establish a women's center in Jammu and Kashmir, marking it as a priority by starting from what he called 'the crown.' Furthermore, Abdullah addressed pending court cases concerning women's issues, vowing to expedite justice and encourage more women to participate in governance at various levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

