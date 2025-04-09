Left Menu

RITES Ltd to Revamp Delhi Rail Stations with Advanced Crowd Management

RITES Ltd has entered a partnership with Northern Railways to devise a crowd management strategy and construct holding areas at five major railway stations in Delhi. The collaboration was initiated following a tragic stampede, driving the need for improved infrastructure and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RITES Ltd, a prominent government-owned infrastructure company, announced its collaboration with the Northern Railways to devise comprehensive crowd management strategies at five key stations in Delhi. The initiative, aimed at enhancing passenger safety, will involve the construction of holding areas, according to a senior company official on Wednesday.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, targets stations with significant foot traffic, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, highlighted this collaboration's importance in regulating passenger flow.

Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in February 2025, which resulted in the loss of 18 lives, the Railway Ministry has prioritized the implementation of enhanced safety measures. These include the construction of wider foot-over-bridges, the installation of advanced monitoring systems, and capacity-adjusted ticket sales. The current study is being expedited with field visits and detailed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

