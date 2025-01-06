Left Menu

No Notification of Home Detention for Najib, Says Malaysia's Home Minister

Malaysia's home minister confirmed that the prisons department did not receive any notification regarding home detention for former premier Najib Razak, following his sentence reduction and pardon. Despite Najib's claims of a pardon board document granting home detention, the government insists on implementing any royal orders if officially received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's prisons department has not been notified of any home detention orders for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, according to the country's home minister. This statement comes despite the halving of his sentence after a pardon last year.

The home ministry revealed that it had received no communications from Malaysia's former king, who led the pardon board. This follows Najib's successful court appeal for access to a document he claims was issued by the then monarch, granting him home detention.

The government is committed to executing royal orders if they are formally received, the minister affirmed, addressing questions about the legitimacy of Najib's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

