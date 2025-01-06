No Notification of Home Detention for Najib, Says Malaysia's Home Minister

Malaysia's prisons department has not been notified of any home detention orders for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, according to the country's home minister. This statement comes despite the halving of his sentence after a pardon last year.

The home ministry revealed that it had received no communications from Malaysia's former king, who led the pardon board. This follows Najib's successful court appeal for access to a document he claims was issued by the then monarch, granting him home detention.

The government is committed to executing royal orders if they are formally received, the minister affirmed, addressing questions about the legitimacy of Najib's claims.

