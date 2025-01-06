Online Misinformation: A Threat to Victims and Public Safety

In a pointed statement on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized individuals who spread misinformation online, accusing them of prioritizing self-interest over aiding victims. Starmer addressed the issue in response to inquiries about Elon Musk’s recent attacks on his administration's handling of child rape cases, though he did not criticize Musk directly.

Elon Musk, a prominent accomplice of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recently supported demands for a national inquiry into allegations of misconduct in child rape cases involving men of Pakistani heritage, which had been handled by the prosecution service formerly led by Starmer. A 2014 investigation revealed that over 1,400 children faced sexual exploitation from 1997 to 2013 in Rotherham, northern England.

Starmer expressed concern over the tendency to incite intimidation and threats of violence, hoping for media amplification. He noted that safeguarding minister Jess Phillips faced severe threats following Musk's description of her as a 'rape genocide apologist' on his platform X. Starmer stressed that these far-right poisonings represent a dangerous crossing of ethical lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)